New York Post:

A trail runner crawled for almost 11 hours in freezing temperatures while wearing just shorts and a light shirt after breaking a leg in a remote national park in Washington.

Joseph Oldendorf told KIRO-TV that he had already run 12 miles through a snowy trail in Olympic National Forest when he slipped on ice and his tibia “completely snapped off.”

“I didn’t want my family to hear I died in the wilderness. I think it’d be unbearable,” Oldendorf said as he showed off gruesome wounds to his knees from his hospital bed in Seattle.

“I just figured this is my only chance — I’m going to crawl all the way there.”