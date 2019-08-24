DC Dirty Laundry:

While other minorities clamor for attention, the six million Chinese living in the United States remain suspiciously quiet. Isn’t there anything to complain about…inequality in education or business…social grievances…police brutality…general bigotry…racism…hate crimes… nothing? Really?

Color me suspicious, but I don’t buy it! While I’m sure there have been individual concerns expressed by Chinese residents on all of the above topics, we don’t see any large, angry group protests from organizations like La Raza or Black Lives Matter. No Chinese flags waving behind an angry mob. There are no demands for reparations for the families of untold thousands of Chinese workers who were smuggled in and abused by railroad and mining companies in the nineteenth century.

It’s almost like the Chinese aren’t here at all—or don’t want to draw too much attention. If we did focus on this group, what might we find?