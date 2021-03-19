CNBC:

Washington is concerned the project will make Western Europe more energy dependent on Russia.

Trump OUT-COMPETED Russia for gas production. Biden shuts down OUR pipeline and starts a war with Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned all companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to halt work immediately.The Biden administration is reportedly considering new sanctions against entities involved in the pipeline, which would bring gas directly from Russia to Germany.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned entities participating in the completion of a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline, known as Nord Stream 2, to stop work on the project immediately as President Joe Biden reportedly weighs new sanctions.

Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to the sanctions legislation Congress passed in 2019 and is tracking entities that appear involved in completing the pipeline.

“The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline,” Blinken said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Biden administration is reviewing additional sanctions against entities involved. The sanctions could target an insurance company working with companies laying pipeline and other companies providing vessels and material to the project, according to the report.

The pipeline, which is nearly complete, poses geopolitical and security questions that have divided American allies in Europe. The U.S. is concerned Russia is trying to undermine Ukraine’s role as a gas conduit into Western Europe by building a pipeline under the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, making Berlin more energy dependent in the process.

More at CNBC