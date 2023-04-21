A possible airworthiness directive is rumored for the B-17 after the Yankee Air Museum decided to proactively ground its Yankee Lady when inspections of other B-17s led to the discovery of wing spar issues. The museum sent out an email, which was relayed in a B-17 fan group on Facebook, saying it expects an AD from the FAA in the coming weeks regarding the concerns, temporarily halting flights with the warbird until it receives instructions from the FAA on repairs and inspections.

While the news came to a disappointment to fans and aviators, many felt it was better to ground the plane than to lose lives or an iconic piece of aviation history. Hangar Thirteen, which is restoring its own B-17, posted on Facebook about the grounding of its sister B-17, the Yankee Lady. The post noted that wing spars are a common issue within the B-17 community, citing a 2001 AD from the FAA concerning cracking and corrosion of the wing spar chords, bolts and bolt holes of the spar chords and wing terminals, and a correction of any problems found during inspections.

