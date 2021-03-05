The New York Post:

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter has opened up about her love of threesomes, saying three-way sex has made her “a better person”.

In a piece for Vanity Fair titled, “A Unicorn’s Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me A Better Person,” Hizzoner’s daughter Caroline Rose Giuliani openly discusses her sexual escapades with other couples.

The piece, which opens with the words, “I want to watch my boyfriend bend you over,” Caroline — the 32-year-old daughter of Rudy Giuliani with Donna Hanover — writes, “I had known some time I was at least bisexual but had barely explored that side of my sexuality. I knew I wanted to experience new dynamics.”

After signing up for a dating site for “Unicorns” — women who agree to have sex with couples — Caroline writes, “One woman I chatted with mentioned she was looking for someone to dominate her but be submissive to her boyfriend.

“I am typically more sexually submissive, but as we were texting (which quickly turned into sexting), I tried on this authoritative sexual persona.

“I was pleased to discover that, having been submissive myself, finding the language to turn Isabella on came naturally to me.”

After meeting the couple in a bar she describes in detailed literature, “We went back to their place. At one point Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched – actively. She was a ‘cuckqueen’ which is a woman who enjoys role-playing ‘humiliation’ this way.

“Many aspects of the encounter were pleasurable and fun, but the most engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella…..his desire to fulfill her was the deeper motivation for filling me.”

Caroline concludes that after the experience she identifies as “pansexual”, and admitting she has battled anxiety and depression her entire life, she writes, “The incredible moments of connection and transformation I’ve shared with these couples reminds me that my expansive mind is a gift.”

Caroline is already a rebel in the Giuliani clan, having said that despite her father’s role as attorney for Donald Trump she would vote for President Joe Biden.

Rudy Giuliani was not immediately available for comment.

