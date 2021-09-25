Newsmax

Rudy Giuliani, who has been banned from appearances on Fox News, tells Newsmax he hasn’t been given a reason for being blocked but noted that the decision came after the network has extensively reported information corroborating “what I gave to The New York Post” concerning Hunter Biden. “They just said I’m banned,” the former New York City mayor and one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Friday night. “The last two weeks, they basically every night have had a report corroborating what I gave to The New York Post. Every time they tell you, The New York Post was accurate, I was accurate because I gave the New York post all their information.” The mainstream media has started to acknowledge the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop are legitimate, after months of denying The Post’s reporting on the issue. Giuliani said he “would think” that validation, including an article in Politico, would help to elevate his claims. The Politico Playbook article includes information from a new book by Ben Schreckinger, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” that reportedly shows evidence that some material published by the Post on Hunter Biden is genuine, including two controversial emails published last October. “I mean, I was accused by [Joe] Biden during his first debate with President Trump of being a Russian agent with regard to that hard drive,” said Giuliani. “There’s nothing Russian about it. It comes from Delaware. It’s his hard drive…the FBI actually confirmed that four months ago. So Politico’s story is really just news to the people who refuse to accept it. But I mean, also, they never denied it his computer ever. All you have to do is take a look at the pictures and you can tell it’s his computer.”

