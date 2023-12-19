Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: D.C. Verdict Only Proved It’s ‘A Fascist Court’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani set up the basis for his appeal of the $148 million defamation ruling against him Friday, saying the Democrat, anti-Trump judge forced excessive personal discovery of his finances and ruled against him for failing to comply fast enough with the unusual request.

“How can you not be so sad for the country?” Giuliani told Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax hours after the jury verdict ruled on the amount and not Giuliani’s guilt or innocence. “Here I am in the District of Columbia: The first time I came here I got goose bumps; I’m going to leave here thinking that this District of Columbia court is a fascist court.”

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2010, in August found Giuliani civilly liable for two Georgia election worker’s claims of “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage” before the trial began because he did not turn over personal financial documents in a timely manner to the defense.

“I knew when she was assigned to the case, I knew we were dead,” Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. “I didn’t realize we were that dead.

“Do you realize that I never got a chance to put in a single bit of evidence in defense? My liability was based on the fact that I didn’t completely comply with discovery, and I turned over thousands of documents, and I sat for a deposition and did not take the Fifth Amendment.”

READ MORE