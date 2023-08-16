Rudy Giuliani slams use of RICO charge against him as ‘a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute’ he used to take down mob

Rudy Giuliani slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ for indicting him under the same anti-organized crime laws he had once used to put away Mafia bosses – calling it a “ridiculous” act by an “incompetent, sloppy prosecutor.” “This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute. There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do,” Giuliani, 79, told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on “The Balance” late Tuesday. Giuliani became a feared prosecutor in the 1980s in part from using the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations laws – known as RICO – to convict organized crime heavyweights like “Fat Tony” Salerno, Carmine “Junior” Persico, and Paul Castellano, among others. The former New York City Mayor was indicted Monday alongside his client, former president Donald Trump, under Georgia’s RICO laws for allegedly trying to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results.

READ MORE