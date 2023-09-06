Rudy Giuliani Selling New York City Home for $6.5 Million

Rudy Giuliani, the embattled former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump, has put his longtime, luxury Upper East Side apartment on the market for $6.5 million amid his mounting legal troubles. Giuliani, 79, has owned the 10th-floor co-op apartment in a landmarked, Gothic-style brick building from the early 1900s since acquiring it in 2002, according to property records. He reportedly bought it for $4.8 million.The home—which in April 2021 was searched by federal agents who reportedly seized electronic devices tied to an investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine—has a “thoughtful and inviting layout,” according to the listing with Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty. She could not be reached for comment. Accessed via a semi-private elevator, the home’s entrance gallery opens up to a bright living room, and there’s a handsome wood-paneled library with a wood-burning fireplace, an oak-paneled dining room with an ornate ceiling and tall leaded windows and a eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a staff room.

