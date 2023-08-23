Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender Wednesday in Georgia election case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Wednesday in connection with the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, according to a report.Giuliani will be joined by former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik — an unindicted co-conspirator in the interference racketeering case — when he meets with the DA’s Office to finalize a bond package, sources told ABC News.

Earlier reports said Giuliani had not found a Georgia-based lawyer but he has since secured local counsel for his appearance on Wednesday, the sources said.Giuliani, who previously represented former President Donald Trump, has been charged with 13 counts, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.His expected appearance comes a day before Trump plans to turn himself in at the same jail, where he has agreed to post a $200,000 bond.

READ MORE