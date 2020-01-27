NEWSMAX

The Senate is on the verge of a verdict in the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump. Just four months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her “impeachment inquiry” we have learned really nothing new. The “facts” of the case have not changed. The president wanted the Ukraine to investigate its actions during the 2016 U.S. election.

Secondly, he asked for an inquiry into Joe Biden’s efforts to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was purportedly seeking to uncover corruption. After months of impeachment hearings and now arguments in the Senate trial, we are still at the first point. No crime was ever committed. And the Democrats, in their impeachment articles and trial arguments, have failed to identify any. The president has called the impeachment inquiry a “hoax.” I believe it is, indeed, the great ruse in our country’s history. The ruse has become increasingly obvious to many. Unable to beat Donald Trump in November’s election, the Democrats needed to attempt to tarnish the president with a whiff of scandal, at the least. Their impeachment claim is that the president has abused the power of his office – a charge so nebulous that their own House managers have been unable to define it. While I agree with a recent National Review editorial that a president can be impeached for abuse of power, nothing in this case rises to the standards that our founding fathers set forth in the Constitution for impeachment.

