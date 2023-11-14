Ruddy: It’s One War and Spreading

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel is not an isolated one, but part of a larger and growing war that started in the Ukraine almost two years ago.

This expanding war threatens to become a global one due to failed U.S. leadership.

The new Mideast war has been a boon to Vladimir Putin. It is well understood in Russia and Ukraine that the war started Oct. 7 – Putin’s birthday.

The Israel aspect of the war has helped Russia by moving world attention from Ukraine as U.S. resources are stretched helping two allies fight.

Meanwhile Putin’s fingerprints on the Mideast war are everywhere.

Iran is his ally and has played a crucial role in his war on Ukraine.

Israel believes Iran is the mastermind of the Hamas attacks, Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel’s northern border, and the more than 70 attacks on U.S. forces across the Mideast in just the past month.

The local wars in Ukraine and Israel appear to be played out of Putin’s playbook, both with unprecedented human devastation.

