I can’t help but feel that we as a nation are in a dangerous moment.

Last week New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the indictment of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Former President Donald Trump was not charged, but his eponymous company and his CFO were.

They were indicted on state charges that allege a scheme going back 15 years — the Trump Organization for tax fraud and falsifying business records, and Weisselberg for grand larceny and tax fraud.

Many in the liberal press seemed to be gloating and gleeful. Trump is finally being held accountable, they say!

The establishment angst over the iconoclastic Trump has been palpable for some time, even before he took the oath of office in 2017.

Almost from Day One, liberal New York prosecutors have been determined to “get Trump.”

It is highly unusual – unprecedented, actually – for a former U.S. president or his business to be charged for alleged crimes before he became president, largely as a result of politically motivated investigations.

Any fair-minded person has to admit the investigations into Trump and his businesses are political.

For example, the state claimed Trump Organization violated federal law, but the feds are not prosecuting. And Letitia James ran her successful 2018 campaign for attorney general on a single issue: “Get Trump.”

She claimed “that man in the White House … can’t go a day without threatening our fundamental rights,” referring to Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

James’ prosecution of Trump is a flagrant violation of Standard 3-4.4 of the American Bar Association’s Model Standards for Prosecution Function.

This standard deals with Discretion in Filing, Declining, Maintaining, and Dismissing Criminal Charges and says this:

(b) In exercising discretion to file and maintain charges, the prosecutor should not consider:

(i) partisan or other improper political or personal considerations;

(ii) hostility or personal animus towards a potential subject, or any other improper motive of the prosecutor

The other proof of the political motivation of these indictments is the fact that the alleged “crimes” — helping employees avoid taxes by giving them perks like cars, housing, and tuition — are almost never prosecuted by New York state. These are typically handled with civil fines and penalties.

