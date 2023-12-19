Ruby Franke tortured kids by holding their heads underwater, keeping them handcuffed and shackled and starving them while telling them they were ‘possessed’

Sickening new details of the torture YouTuber Ruby Franke subjected her children to have become public today, a day after she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. Franke, 41, yesterday admitted abusing at least two of her six children over the last year. She is facing up to 60 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date. Her plea agreement, which shaved 30 years off the maximum term she faced, includes new information about how she tormented two of her children. Franke amassed millions of followers on her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, where she and her husband dolled out parenting advice.

