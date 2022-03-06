Breitbart
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would start World War III. Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You were on that zoom yesterday with President Zelensky. Are you and your colleagues more open to a no-fly zone?” Rubio said, “You know, look, a no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I’m not sure people know what that means. That means flying 24 hours a day the willingness to engage Russian airplanes in the sky. That means you can’t put those up there unless you’re willing to knock out the anti-aircraft systems the Russians have deployed in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. A no-fly zone means World War III. I think there are a lot of things we can do to help Ukraine protect itself both from airstrikes and missile strikes. People need to understand what a no-fly zone means. It’s not a rule you pass that everybody has to oblige by. It’s the willingness to shoot down the aircraft of Russia which is the beginning of World War III.”