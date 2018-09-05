FOX NEWS:

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio pointedly warned InfoWars host Alex Jones “I’ll take care of you myself,” during a stunning clash Wednesday ahead of a Capitol Hill hearing on social media.

Here’s video of the Alex Jones – Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018

The warning came after the right-wing conspiracy theorist interrupted an interview, heckling the Florida senator and patting him on the back.

Rubio had been talking to reporters in the hall about his concerns that China and other governments could demand social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter crack down on dissidents ahead of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Jones, who has spread conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has been banned from sites including Facebook and YouTube for violations of their terms of service. Facebook said it had removed four pages related to InfoWars for violating hate speech and bullying policies. Jones claims he is being politically targeted.