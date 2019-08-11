Daily Mail:

Prince Andrew was joined by the Queen and his daughter on their way to church in Balmoral this morning

It comes after his former friend Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in New York yesterday

Epstein was accused of arranging to have sex with dozens of underage girls at locations across the US

His death came hours after court papers were unsealed which repeated claims that Prince Andrew slept with a 17-year-old. The Duke denies the allegation

The Queen sat next to her son on their way to church on the grounds of Balmoral this morning, as Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his jail cell yesterday.

The Prince shared a car with his mother and daughter, Princess Beatrice, to Kirk on the Scottish estate this morning, while Charles and Camilla drove themselves.

Epstein was accused of arranging to have sex with dozens of underage girls at his residences in New York and Florida, but had denied two counts of sex trafficking.

His body was discovered at 6.30am US time yesterday at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, hours after a court in New York released 2,000 pages of previously sealed legal documents.

One document repeated the allegation, which the Prince has always denied, that Andrew had sex with a 17 year old girl.