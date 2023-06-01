In a push to diversify the armed services, staff at Britain’s Royal Air Force were told to stop selecting “useless white male pilots”, in the latest assault on the native population of the country.

According to a report from London’s Daily Telegraph, an email sent to RAF staff on Jan 19, 2021 from Squadron Leader Andrew Harwin complained that there training courses for pilots were “predominantly white male heavy,” without enough candidates from Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

“If we don’t have enough BAME and female to board then we need to make the decision to pause boarding and seek more BAME and female from the RAF,” the Squadron Leader reportedly wrote.

“I don’t really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let’s get as focused as possible, I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to have a balanced BAME/female/male board,” Harwin continued.

Speaking to the broadsheet, a source within the Royal Air Force said that the “email clearly demonstrates the endemic culture that was created by the senior leadership to chase ridiculous diversity statistics that were patently unachievable”.

READ MORE