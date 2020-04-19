Daily Mail:

In a podcast interview Harry said things are better than what we’re led to believe

But his comments were branded ‘outrageous’ by expert Professor Karol Sikora

Harry and Meghan have been spotted in LA delivering food packages to people

Row as Prince Harry claims UK’s coronavirus crisis is ‘better than we are led to believe’ by the media: ‘Unqualified’ Duke’s comments are branded ‘outrageous’ by health experts who say he is ‘deserting his country in its hour of need’

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: 07:23 EDT, 19 April 2020 | Updated: 13:05 EDT, 19 April 2020

Prince Harry has sparked fury by claiming the UK’s Covid-19 crisis is not as bad as the public are being told.

In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, the 35-year-old said that things here are ‘better than we are led to believe through ­certain corners of the media’.

But his comments were branded ‘outrageous’ by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who asked: ‘What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?’

Speaking on the podcast he said: ‘I think what has happened especially in the UK is the very best of the human spirit and it’s proving that things are better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media.

‘Certainly when you’re in isolation it can be very worrying when you’re sitting there and the only information you’re getting is from certain news channels, but then if you’re out and about and you’re on the right platforms you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.’

Prof Sikora, who has led antibody tests and is a former No10 adviser, told The Sun: ‘I think these remarks are outrageous.

