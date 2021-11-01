THE HILL

A new poll published on Sunday found that about 7 in 10 Americans know ‘just some’ or even less about what’s in both the Biden administration’s infrastructure and social spending bills. Despite 55 percent of respondents saying they were following negotiations about the bills at least somewhat closely, only 31 percent said they know a great deal or good amount about what’s in the legislation. Some 44 percent of respondents said they knew “just some” about what might be in the bills, while 25 percent knew little or nothing. The survey showed that 32 percent of Americans thought the bills would hurt people like them compared to 25 percent who thought it would help them. Meanwhile, 18 percent of respondents thought the bills would make no difference, and 24 percent said they didn’t know. Even among Democrats, only 47 percent think the two bills, which are being negotiated by leaders in their party, would help people like them. In terms of impact on the economy overall, 34 percent of people said that the bills would help while another 34 percent disagreed. Six percent of respondents said the bills would have no effect on the economy.

Read more at the Hill