Rosalind P. Walter worked the night shift as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes in Connecticut starting at age 19

She was profiled in a newspaper column, which is thought to be the speculation for the 1942 Song Rosie the Riverter

The Rosie character became iconic, featuring on posters and magazines

Rosalind went on to marry twice and have a son, a stepson, and several grandchildren

She was a generous donor to several organizations including PBS and WNET New York

One of the original women who are thought to have inspired Rosie the Riveter has died at the age of 95. At 19, Rosalind P. Walter, from New York, was one of many women to pitch in during World War II, working on an assembly line as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes in Connecticut. She and women like her became the inspiration for the 1942 song ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and the subsequent ‘We Can Do It!’ poster produced by J. Howard Miller. According to the New York Times, Rosalind — whose friends actually called her Roz — was born on June 24, 1924 and grew up privileged on Long Island, New York.

