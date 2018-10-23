PAGE SIX:

Rosie O’Donnell is set to tie the knot with her girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney.

A rep for the comedian confirmed the pair’s engagement to Page Six on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Rooney showed off her large engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Yes” and a ring emoji.

Rooney, 33, is an Army veteran, undefeated Army boxer and a police officer in Boston.

Speaking of their upcoming wedding, O’Donnell told People on Monday, “This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be the best.”

O’Donnell, 56, who is known for her outspoken personality, bragged about Rooney calling her a “wonderful woman.”

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does,” O’Donnell added. “She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.”

Despite the 23-year age gap, O’Donnell doesn’t seem to care.

“I keep telling her I’m too old for her,” the comedian quipped. “But she’s doesn’t seem to care. She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day, you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘All right, I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.”