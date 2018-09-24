THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Trump are scheduled for a showdown Thursday at the White House amid intensifying reports that the deputy AG will be ousted at the meeting.

Media reports surfaced Monday that Mr. Rosenstein was losing his job after conflicting stories emerged that he was resigning or preparing to be fired.

But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defused those reports in a tweet, saying Mr. Rosenstein and the president discussed a New York Times story reporting that the No. 2 Justice Department official talked about secretly taping the president and advocated his removal from office.

“At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories,” Mrs. Sanders tweeted. “Because the president is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, D.C.”

Mr. Rosenstein on Monday did have a previously scheduled meeting with White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. As Mr. Rosenstein departed a White House meeting, Mr. Kelly took the unusual step of giving the smiling Mr. Rosenstein an enthusiastic goodbye handshake on the driveway in full view of television cameras, as if to convey that their discussion was amicable.