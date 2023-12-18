Roseanne Barr leaves AmericaFest crowd stunned with unhinged rant about communists, Nazis

Roseanne Barr stunned an AmericaFest audience in Arizona by saying that “horrible communists” and “Nazi fascists” will bring a Muslim caliphate across the globe.The controversial comedian appeared Saturday at a Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix billed by the conservative group as “​the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms.”She took the stage with a wobble and began by declaring that she’s “all in for President Trump.”“I just wanna say that, I’m just all in… Because I know if I ain’t all in they’re going to put my ass in a gulag. If he loses I know what they’re gonna do,” she yelled.“And I don’t wanna go to a reeducation camp and have to give all my money to a bunch of losers that never know how [to] get a job. I don’t care about them,” she ranted.

