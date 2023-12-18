Roseanne Barr leaves AmericaFest crowd stunned with unhinged rant about communists, Nazis

At Charlie Kirk’s big event tonight, Roseanne Barr appears to have had several cocktails and is screaming about Stalinists and communists and Nazis and by the time she gets to a Muslim Caliphate taking over the world the crowd is left in stunned silence. pic.twitter.com/V2jvcrDRrQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2023

Roseanne Barr stunned an AmericaFest audience in Arizona by saying that “horrible communists” and “Nazi fascists” will bring a Muslim caliphate across the globe.The controversial comedian appeared Saturday at a Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix billed by the conservative group as “​the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms.”She took the stage with a wobble and began by declaring that she’s “all in for President Trump.”“I just wanna say that, I’m just all in… Because I know if I ain’t all in they’re going to put my ass in a gulag. If he loses I know what they’re gonna do,” she yelled.“And I don’t wanna go to a reeducation camp and have to give all my money to a bunch of losers that never know how [to] get a job. I don’t care about them,” she ranted.

