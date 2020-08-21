Rose McGowan blasted Joe Biden and the Democratic Party on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in a series of tweets in which she dubbed them all “frauds.”

The actress and activist, 46, who has stood behind Biden assault accuser Tara Reade and blasted Hollywood stars for their support of the Democratic presidential nominee, made her distaste for Biden loud and clear as she ripped his speech in which he described America as a “cloak of darkness” under Trump.

“Give people light. Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division,” Biden said on Thursday night.

