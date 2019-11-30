THE SUN.CO.UK

THE London Bridge terrorist was a student of hate preacher Anjem Choudary before he was caged for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange, it has emerged. Usman Khan, 28, from Staffordshire, was shot dead by police yesterday after stabbing two people to death while wearing a fake suicide vest. Police said he was “known to authorities” after he was convicted in 2012 for terror offences and freed last December. Choudary’s private mobile number was found on Khan’s phone at the time of his arrest, the Henry Jackson Society has found. Khan was one of the al-Muhajiroun connected terrorists who were released starting in 2018. Choudary had started regrouping to come out “harder than before”, a former member of his group al-Muhajiroun told the New York Times in May. He founded and led the notorious now-banned UK terror network before it was renamed Islam4UK. Dr Paul Stott, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, today told The Daily Telegraph that”all these years later, and Anjem Choudary’s one-time acolytes are still butchering members of the public on our streets”. He added that 25 per cent of all Islamist terrorists have some sort of “link to Choudary “.

