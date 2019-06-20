NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A 26-year-old rookie Sacramento police officer was fatally shot as she tried to help a woman collect her belongings and a leave a home in the north part of the city on Wednesday night.

Tara O’Sullivan died at UC Davis Medical Center hours after she was shot by an assailant armed with a rifle. The unidentified suspect surrendered during the night following a tense, eight-hour standoff.

“We are devastated tonight,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement early Thursday. “There are no words to convey the depth of the sadness we feel, or how heartbroken we are for the family of our young, brave officer.”

O’Sullivan was with her training officer and other officers when she was shot just before 6 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Dave Peletta. She was in a backyard, and it took 45 minutes to get her to the hospital because the gunman kept firing.

He kept shooting on-and-off for hours as heavily armored cops from several agencies surrounded the area. A police negotiator convinced him to surrender at about 2 a.m., according to the Sacramento Bee.