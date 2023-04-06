A harrowing video obtained by The Post shows the moment panicked New Yorkers frantically take cover behind cars as a gunman opened fire on a rookie cop in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

The surveillance footage, obtained by The Post on Thursday, captures an unknown gunman wrestling with Officer Brett Boller on 161st Street in Jamaica around 3:20 p.m. before the 22-year-old cop with only three months on the job collapses onto the sidewalk.

The gunman then points the firearm at the cop, who is barely moving, while quickly backing away, the video shows.

READ MORE