A rookie police officer on his first day on the job was stabbed with a machete on New Year’s Eve — just blocks from the heart of the celebrations in Times Square, according to police sources. The officer — who graduated Friday and was assigned to a Staten Island precinct but was working the New Year’s Eve detail for the night — was stationed at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue when the machete-wielding madman approached him and another officer around 9:30 p.m., NYPD sources told The Post. The rookie cop was slashed in the head, prompting another cop to shoot the suspect, striking him in the shoulder, the sources said. The suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

