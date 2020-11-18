Breitbart:

Joe Biden has pushed a message urging healing in America. Yet, some of his most ardent supporters in Hollywood aren’t heeding his call. Take actor Ron Perlman. The Pinocchio and Hellboy star is the latest celebrity to attack conservatives, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to fantasize about a sexual attack on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I feel like Lindsey Graham is ripe for an ass fucking,” said Ron Perlman in a tweet he has since deleted.

It’s unclear what prompted Perlman to publish his vile aimed at Sen. Graham, it appears to be in response to a story about the senator’s alleged conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“What in the actual fuck, [Lindsey Graham]? You are a disgrace,” tweeted actress Alyssa Milano on Tuesday. “Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham implied he should try to throw away ballots.”

Milano was reacting to a CNN piece, which stated that Raffensperger said Graham had hinted that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia, where a recount is underway.

“He asked if the ballots could be matched back to the voters. I got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out if you look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures. So that’s the impression that I got,” said Raffensperger of Graham.

Read more at Breitbart