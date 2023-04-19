Close to five million border crossers and illegal aliens have been welcomed into the United States under President Joe Biden, according to figures detailed by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). This is a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 28 states.

During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, Johnson questioned Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the total number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior, as well as those who successfully crossed the southern border since the start of 2021.

DHS, though, does little to track and concisely publish the figure, though it is among the most consequential for American citizens and the U.S. labor market.

Johnson said he calculated the total to be anywhere from four to five million border crossers and illegal aliens who entered the U.S. interior over the last two years — including those directly released by DHS, known got-aways, and unknown got-aways.

