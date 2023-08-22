Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy to Center Stage at Wednesday’s GOP Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will center Wednesday’s Republican debate stage among the six other candidates, debate host Fox News announced Tuesday. To Ramaswamy’s right, the lineup will be DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

To Ramaswamy’s left will stand former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Notably absent from the lineup is former President Donald Trump, who confirmed Sunday he would skip the GOP debate due to a huge polling lead. Trump is reportedly planning to sit for a counter-programming interview with Tucker Carlson.

