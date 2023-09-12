Ron DeSantis tears into Biden for ‘stumbling around the world stage’ and says the President is ‘projecting weakness’ after latest gaffes in Vietnam

White House hopeful Ron DeSantis slammed Joe Biden for his bizarre antics on the world stage, claiming the 80-year-old world leader was ‘projecting weakness’ when he spoke in Vietnam on Monday. DeSantis, the 44-year-old current governor of Florida, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on her show on Monday that he believed ‘enemies’ of the US have already begun capitalizing on Biden’s frailty. ‘This is a guy that’s stumbling around the world stage. He’s projecting weakness,’ DeSantis, whose polling numbers have waned since the beginning of the year according to data aggregated by FiveThirtyEight, said. ‘I think our enemies have already taken advantage of that. It’s likely to invite even more problems around the world. And so, you know, it’s sad, but I think it’s obvious that he’s been struggling for quite some time.’The claims came shortly after Biden was heard making a series of bizarre comments while meeting with political leaders in Hanoi, Vietnam.

