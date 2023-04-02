Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to tiptoe toward the Republican presidential primary race with a visit to Nassau County Saturday — his second New York City-area appearance in less than six weeks — while taking a swipe at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his prosecution of Donald Trump.

“This guy is all about politics,” DeSantis said of Bragg, who he decried as “a menace to society.”

“His whole thing is he doesn’t want people to be in jail, he wants to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors,” DeSantis said.

“Really, really dangerous stuff.

“And then he turns around, does a flimsy indictment against a former president of the United States. All these legal gymnastics to act like this is a felony – when almost every other time, he’s trying to take the felonies and downgrade them,” DeSantis exclaimed.

