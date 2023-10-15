Ron DeSantis says US should NOT accept refugees from Gaza because ‘they are all anti-Semitic’, after progressive Democrat said America should welcome some of the 1M forced to flee

Ron DeSantis on Saturday insisted the United States should refuse to take in any refugees from Gaza, saying they were ‘all anti-Semitic’.The Israeli military has ordered Gazans living in the north of the country to move to the south, ahead of an expected ground invasion.The tiny enclave, among the most densely-packed territory in the world, is home to two million people – half of them children.With their land surrounded by Israel and the eight-mile border with Egypt closed amid diplomatic wrangling over letting Gazans out, the people living there are trapped.DeSantis said they should not be allowed in to the United States.