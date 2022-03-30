BREITBART:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) slammed the Walt Disney Company on Tuesday for its threat to go after the Sunshine State’s new parental rights law, saying “if we would’ve put in the bill that you were not allowed to have curriculum that discussed the oppression of the Uyghurs in China, Disney would have endorsed that in a second — and that’s the hypocrisy of this.”

DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act — the measure establishment media and other leftists have misrepresented as the “don’t say gay” bill — into law Monday. In response, Disney released a statement promising to use its influence to have the bill be overturned and challenge it in court.

“We’re going to make sure we’re fighting back when people are threatening our parents and threatening our kids,” he said in defense of the bill.

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that ‘the bill should have never passed’ and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives.”

“They do not run this state, they do not control this state,” he continued. DeSantis further explained that Disney never seemed to have a problem with the bill as it made its way through Florida’s state legislature, asking, “If this was such an affront, why weren’t they speaking up at the outset?”

