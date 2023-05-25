NY Post

Ron versus Don is on! Ending months of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared his presidential candidacy Wednesday, setting up a seismic clash with former President Donald Trump for GOP supremacy. “Well, I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” DeSantis, 44, told billionaire Elon Musk during an audio-only Twitter Spaces event hours after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. “Governing is not entertainment,” DeSantis said in an obvious swipe at Trump. “It’s not about building a brand or virtue signaling. It’s about delivering results and our results in Florida have been second to none.” The governor also declared: ”If you nominate me, you can set your clock to January 20, 2025, at high noon — because on the west side of the US Capitol, I will be taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States.” DeSantis’ scheduled 6 p.m. audio-feed appearance with Musk was delayed by more than 20 minutes as a flood of listeners crashed the link. He ultimately appeared for more than an hour and took questions from conservative figures including activist Chris Rufo and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

