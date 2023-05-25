There’s no sugarcoating the first leg of DeSantis’s launch: It was a train wreck.

Worse, it was a wholly predictable one. The governor was explicitly warned by many political observers ahead of the event that he risked ceding the spotlight to Musk on a buggy platform few Americans had experience using — and that’s exactly what happened, all on the most important day of his political career to date.

It was, one unaffiliated Republican strategist said, a textbook example of Roger Ailes’ “Orchestra Pit Theory,” which the late Fox News chairman detailed in a 1988 interview: The candidate who “falls in the orchestra pit” will always lead the evening broadcasts, no matter what substantive news happens at the same forum.

“The event was over before it started,” they added.

DeSantis donors, invited to the Four Seasons in Miami for a two-day launch event, gathered for a cocktail reception during the Twitter event, listening in via an audio feed from the ballroom.

“I was surprised that Elon hadn’t failure-tested this before such an important announcement,” a donor in the room said, though they maintained that the sentiment at the cocktail hour was that it was a “non issue” for them.

It was, however, one bad day. So what did DeSantis have to say that we’ll be hearing throughout the rest of his campaign?

His remarks across his Twitter and Fox appearances were largely consistent with what he’s been teasing for months, emphasizing his electability and success in delivering conservative victories in what was until-recently an iconic swing state. In recent weeks, he’s signed a 6-week abortion ban and continued to battle Disney over the company’s criticism of a law he signed restricting discussions and material related to gender and sexuality in the classroom.

