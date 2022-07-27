The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) served a complaint Tuesday on a bar in Miami that offers drag shows to children, and which was recently featured in viral videos showing a topless drag queen attempting to entertain a young girl.

The R House bar, located in the Wynwood area of Miami, has 21 days to respond to the administrative complaint. If the bar is found to be in violation of local laws and codes, it could then lose its liquor license, effectively putting it out of business.

Video posted earlier this month by the “Libs of Tik Tok,” a Twitter account that brings notoriety to far-left activists, showed a drag queen with exposed breasts and a thong stuffed with money leading a little girl by the hand around a bar during a show.

The DBPR complaint identifies the girl as appearing to be “between three and five years old,” according to the video.

As the UK Daily Mail reported:

That performer – who appears to be a transgender woman – proudly displays gigantic boobs, with her nipples covered with pasties while wearing lingerie stuffed with dollar bills.

She parades around the R House Wynwood in a TikTok video shared by a user called nononoie, who wrote: ‘Children belong at drag shows!!!! Children deserve to see fun & expression & freedom.’

It’s unclear when the clip was shot, who the performer is – and how nononoie is related to the girl being filmed.

