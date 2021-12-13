The New York Post:

Now that the City Council has generously granted noncitizens the vote, it should be obvious why President Biden has laid out the welcome mat to migrants at the southern border. Today’s illegal migrant is tomorrow’s Democratic voter, goes the calculus, and pesky formalities like citizenship just delay the glorious process.

Fittingly, one of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last acts of vandalism against the city will be to sign this abomination into law.

Cue Gov. Ron DeSantis, who plans to deport illegal migrants flown secretly into Florida from the southern border by the Biden administration.

Destination: Delaware, the president’s home state, or Martha’s Vineyard, Barack Obama’s holiday paradise.

“If you sent [them] to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secure the next day,” DeSantis said Friday.

To that end, he allocated $8 million in last week’s state budget to fly the migrants back to elite Democrat enclaves, including Washington, DC.

It was a masterful piece of trolling, but with a serious purpose that other states should emulate.

After all, we know from open-source flight maps that “Biden Air” has been secreting illegal migrants all over the country, not just sending them to White Plains, but to Jacksonville, Fla., Alexandria, Va., Chattanooga, Tenn., Long Beach, Calif., and other destinations far and wide.

If the federal government is intent on keeping the southern border open and refuses to notify states when it dumps a new bunch of unvetted, unvaccinated migrants on their doorstep, it is up to governors to stand up for their communities and stop their services being overwhelmed by the influx.

