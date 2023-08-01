Ron DeSantis asks why FBI hasn’t gone after Hunter – and says his daughter can paint better than him

Ron DeSantis mocked Hunter Biden, 53, for his pricey artwork and said if he were a Republican he would already be in jail for his shady foreign business and criminal tax fraud.

The Florida governor told Fox News that Republican focus has not only unveiled these shady and illegal practices by the President’s son – but has also thrown into the spotlight the uneven treatment of justice between people on the left and people on the right.

Putting even more prominently on display this unequal treatment was Hunter’s one-time Burisma associate Devon Archer, who testified behind closed doors with House Republicans on Monday.

He reportedly told Oversight Republicans that there were a few dozen instances where he heard President Biden on speakerphone talking business with his son while associates were around.

‘Well, this is why we say there’s two standards of justice,’ DeSantis told Fox News host Bret Baier. ‘If Hunter were a Republican, he’d be in jail by now.’

READ MORE