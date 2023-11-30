Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom debate tonight: Florida and California governors go head-to-head TONIGHT

After months of waiting and public spats, Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom will finally get a chance to square off in their highly-anticipated debate on Thursday night at 9pm.The governors will each make their cases for Florida and California in the ultimate battle between the red and blue states.It’s a showdown that could preview a future presidential race – and will give viewers their chance to see alternatives to Donald Trump and Joe Biden in action.DeSantis is currently running in the 2024 Republican presidential primary – and consistently is polling in a far second or third to frontrunner Trump.

He has already participated in four Republican presidential primary debates against his GOP competitors sans Trump – and DeSantis has qualified for the fourth debate next week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.’The next debate will be the biggest one yet,’ DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier said in a statement provided to DailyMail.com regarding the one-on-one with Newsom.Meanwhile, Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click told DailyMail.com that the debate is already rigged for DeSantis.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (right) will go one-on-one in a highly anticipated debate over which of their states – and governing styles – are best’We are under no illusions – this is a 2 on 1 match with the refs in the tank for the home team,’ Click said over email. ‘But Gov. Newsom has long believed that Democrats have to go on offense in enemy territory, and that’s exactly what he intends to do.’DailyMail.com breaks down the upcoming debate and what to know ahead of the historic matchup.

