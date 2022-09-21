The administration of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back against the class action lawsuits filed by the illegal migrants he shipped to Martha’s Vineyard lost week.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the migrants sued the governor, claiming that he violated their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by being deceived into taking the trips up to the wealthy liberal enclave.

The lawsuit filed by lawyers with the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Alianza Americas and Lawyers for Civil Rights said:

The Doe Defendants made false promises and false representations that if the individual Plaintiffs and other class members were willing to board airplanes to other states, they would receive employment, housing, educational opportunities, and other like assistance at their arrival," said the lawsuit filed by lawyers with the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Alianza Americas and Lawyers for Civil Rights. In fact, Defendants had made no arrangements for employment, housing, educational opportunities, or other assistance for the individual Plaintiffs or other class members at their destination. Defendants had not even notified any governmental or non-profit entity that could provide such services that the individual Plaintiffs and their similarly-situated class members would be arriving.

The office of Ron DeSantis responded to the lawsuit on Tuesday, saying the migrants made a voluntary journey to Martha’s Vineyard and that they were well cared for.

