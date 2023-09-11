Ron and Casey mourn with 9/11 families at Ground Zero: Florida governor vows to ‘never forget’ as couple greet grieving relatives who personally invited them to 22nd anniversary

Ron and Casey DeSantis joined families of September 11th victims at the World Trade Center on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

Seven families invited Florida’s first couple to meet with them at one of the sites of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.

The couple were seen walking around the memorial site, talking to family members and taking photos with them.

DeSantis was the only Republican presidential contender at the site, but he and Casey DeSantis were at the World Trade Center at the same time as Vice President Kamala Harris, who was there to represent President Joe Biden, who is spending the anniversary in Alaska. Biden is returning from a trip to the G20 and Vietnam.

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Shanksville.

DeSantis and Harris did not appear to interact while at the memorial.

