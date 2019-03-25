THE HILL.COM

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is emerging as a pragmatic leader among Senate Republicans, is at the center of private discussions among GOP senators about crafting a legislative response to climate change. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) has tried to put the focus on Senate Republicans for not having a plan to combat global warming, which has been linked to erratic weather events costing American communities billions of dollars in damages. Amid that backdrop, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), who represents coal-rich Kentucky, is at the forefront of efforts to roll back federal regulations on coal-powered energy, making him a close ally of President Trump on that issue. But a group of Republicans — Romney and Sens. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), who worked with Democrats in 2009 and 2010 to cap carbon emissions, as well as others — have taken it upon themselves to come up with market-based approaches to addressing climate change.

