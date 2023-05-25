Controversial rock frontman Roger Waters is back in hot water after seemingly cosplaying as a Nazi SS officer — and comparing deceased Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh to Anne Frank at a recent concert in Germany.

The inflammatory performance, which went down last week at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, opened up with an announcement on a screen that read: “On a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite.“

“Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly,” the message continued, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Waters, 79, has become notorious for making controversial remarks, infamously comparing the State of Israel to the Nazis over their treatment of the Palestinians during various press interviews.

The “Another Brick in the Wall” legend’s comments have sparked outraged with many critics accusing the rock star of anti-Semitism.

In this latest performance, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer could be seen prancing about on stage gussied up in what appeared to be an SS uniform. Hanging above him were Third Reich-style red banners but with the Swastika swapped out for crossed hammer insignias.

