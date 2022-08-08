Pink Floyd mainstay Roger Waters is calling President Biden a “war criminal” during his latest US stadium tour — blaming him for “fueling the fire” of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

As part of his show, the 78-year-old rocker flashes a picture of the 46th commander-in-chief onto a giant screen behind the stage along with the words, “War criminal — just getting started.”

Asked about the display over the weekend by CNN, Waters said, “President Biden? Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start – that is a huge crime.”

Waters then asked why the US does not “encourage” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky “to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war that’s killing we don’t know how many Russians.”

READ MORE