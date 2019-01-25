THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

Roger Stone has been arrested, virtually guaranteeing that the media cycle for the foreseeable future will focus on tying this former adviser to the president to all things Russia collusion, and by logical extension, all things impeach Donald Trump.

So be it. That’s the modern day media.

But within this media storm is a nugget of a story that should make American blood boil. The bigger story is the FBI’s treatment of Stone during his arrest.

“Roger Stone arrested in predawn FBI raid: CNN video,” MarketWatch reported in a headline.

How nice CNN was able to “obtain” that footage. Wonder how that happened?

The drama didn’t go unnoticed.

Stone’s neighbor, former NFLer Chad Johnson, watched it unfold during his early morning jog and subsequently tweeted, the Post noted, “FBI arrested my neighbor … I’ve only seen s—t like that in movies, crazy start to my Friday.”

The big story here isn’t so much Stone, and his arrest on obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. The big story here is the Stormin’ Norman thuggishness of America’s FBI.

What exactly was the dire, dangerous situation that necessitated agents’ sneaky dark-hour, guns-drawn, surround-the-home service of arrest warrant?

Was Stone a known drug dealer with a dastardly past? A violent offender with a lengthy criminal history? A suspected terrorist known to be armed to the teeth?

No. But then again, neither was Paul Manafort, another of Robert Mueller’s arrest picks.