Ahoy, mateys! ‘Tis Roger Stone! The longtime Donald Trump friend and adviser joined devotees of the former president on the water off Jupiter, Fla., Monday for a so-called “boat parade” to mark the Memorial Day holiday. Photos showed self-proclaimed “deplorables” sunning themselves on the decks of their vessels, which were bedecked with flags bearing slogans like “Trump Is My President,” “Trump Won,” “This Area Is a Liberal-Free Zone” and, naturally, “Trump 2024.” Pro-Trump boat parades were a regular sight during the 2020 presidential campaign and show no sign of decreasing in size or intensity of support with the 45th president potentially running to regain the White House in 2024. Trump himself paid tribute to his supporters in a statement Monday afternoon. “Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us,” he wrote. “Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all! Stone and his wife, Nadia, were photographed on one of the boats, with the longtime Republican consultant greeting well-wishers with his imitation of Richard Nixon’s “double-V” sign.

