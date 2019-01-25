DAILY MAIL:

Roger Stone, a former longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida on Friday morning following a federal indictment resulting from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling probe into Russian election meddling.

FBI agents armed with rifles took the self-decsribed political dirty trickster into custody in a dramatic pre-dawn raid with their weapons drawn and a lead agent shouting ‘FBI! Open the door! We have a warrant!’

With tactical flashlights shining in his face, Stone confirmed his identity to the agents and was led away.

Stone is charged with seven federal counts including five of making false statements, one of witness tampering and one of obstruction of official proceedings.

He is due to appear at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning, according to Mueller’s office.

The indictment does not charge him with crimes directly related to Russia or with conspiracy to skew the 2016 election, but with what legal experts call ‘process crimes’ – lying to investigators and trying to tamper with their work.